2 Hurt In Crash After Hummer Limo Breaks Down

July 4, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Hampden Avenue, Hummer, Limousine Crash, Sheridan Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4)– Two people were hurt when a car smashed into a service truck that was called to help a broken down Hummer limousine.

The crash happened happened early Tuesday morning at Hampden Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

hampden crash 12vo frame 205 2 Hurt In Crash After Hummer Limo Breaks Down

(credit: CBS)

The service truck was called to the area to help a broken down limo. Mechanics were working on the limo on the side of the road when a vehicle slammed into their truck, pushing both the truck and the limo down the road.

Two mechanics were hurt and a third walked away right before the crash.

hampden crash 12vo frame 727 2 Hurt In Crash After Hummer Limo Breaks Down

(credit: CBS)

“It sounded like an explosion, all my tools went flying all over the place and it’s just a mess,” said mechanic Luigi Ricciardi. “I lost a lot of stuff, including my truck.”

hampden crash 12vo frame 0 2 Hurt In Crash After Hummer Limo Breaks Down

(credit: CBS)

Police are trying to determine who is at fault. Adding to the confusing details, one person in the vehicle that struck the truck ran away from the crash scene.

hampden crash 12vo frame 834 2 Hurt In Crash After Hummer Limo Breaks Down

(credit: CBS)

hampden crash 12vo frame 1017 2 Hurt In Crash After Hummer Limo Breaks Down

(credit: CBS)

