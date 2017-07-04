Fire Crews Work To Estimate Growth Of Gutzler Fire

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews hope to get a better idea on how big the Gutzler Fire is. The wildfire has burned about 100 acres in Eagle County.
Dense vegetation, standing dead nettle kill trees and gusting winds are not helping the firefighters. The wildfire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land.
Initially, crews estimated the fire to be about 250 acres. But new mapping of the fire on Monday by the MMA state-owned aircraft put the fire at 97 acres with some other small spot fires.
The Bureau of Land Management has closed the Radium Campground and boat ramp on the Upper Colorado River because of the fire.
It will remain closed until further notice, since it’s being using as a base for firefighting operations.People are urged to stay off FS road 402 and Sheephorn Road.
