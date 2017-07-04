Investigators: Fire Likely Caused By Cigarette

July 4, 2017 5:49 PM
Boulder County, Eben G. Fine Park, Wildfires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators believe an early morning wildfire in Boulder County was started by a cigarette.

The fire started after midnight on Boulder Canyon Drive just west of Eben G Fine Park.

co boulder canyon fire 6map frame 897 Investigators: Fire Likely Caused By Cigarette

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters were able to keep it under one acre in size.

Fire crews say it’s a good reminder on how one careless smoker can cause damage during dry conditions.

