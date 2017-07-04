Investigators: Fire Likely Caused By Cigarette

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators believe an early morning wildfire in Boulder County was started by a cigarette.
The fire started after midnight on Boulder Canyon Drive just west of Eben G Fine Park.
Firefighters were able to keep it under one acre in size.
Fire crews say it’s a good reminder on how one careless smoker can cause damage during dry conditions.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.