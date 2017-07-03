COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Wide Receiver Jordan Taylor. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

WWII Veteran Gets New Roof

July 3, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Harold Nelson, T. Hackbarth Roofing, Todd Hackbarth, WWII Veteran

DENVER (CBS4)– A 102-year-old World War II veteran receives a special gift thanks to the generosity of a local businessman who wanted to thank the centurion for his service.

Harold Nelson’s roof was damaged in the devastating hail storm that hit the Denver metro area in May.

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews WWII veteran Harold Nelson (credit: CBS)

He called T. Hackbarth Roofing, a local roofing company, for repairs. They were so impressed with Nelson’s service, they offered to do the work for free.

Harold Nelson shows his helmet from WWII (credit: CBS)

“Quite often the older they get the more forgotten they get… and these guys have made it what we are today as far as liberties and freedoms and that sort of thing,” said Todd Hackbarth, the owner of T. Hackbarth Roofing.

