WWII Veteran Gets New Roof

DENVER (CBS4)– A 102-year-old World War II veteran receives a special gift thanks to the generosity of a local businessman who wanted to thank the centurion for his service.
Harold Nelson’s roof was damaged in the devastating hail storm that hit the Denver metro area in May.
He called T. Hackbarth Roofing, a local roofing company, for repairs. They were so impressed with Nelson’s service, they offered to do the work for free.
“Quite often the older they get the more forgotten they get… and these guys have made it what we are today as far as liberties and freedoms and that sort of thing,” said Todd Hackbarth, the owner of T. Hackbarth Roofing.