In Case You Thought About Driving Molas Pass, Don’t

July 3, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colroado State Patrol, Molas Pass, San Juan County, Silverton

SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4) – If you were thinking on driving Molas Pass, you may want to reconsider.

Although construction is suspended for the Independence Day weekend, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, special traffic control measures are in place as a contractor works to “replace aging retaining walls, which hold up the roadway on this high mountain pass.”

CDOT and the contractor, Rock & Company, are replacing crib walls at two separate spots on U.S. Highway 550, so “traffic is restricted to single-lane alternating traffic through the project zone as crews excavate in the northbound lane in preparation for the new walls.”

Motorists who have to go through the area should expect delays around mile points 68.6 and 68.75, which are approximately two miles south of Silverton, up to 20 minutes.

Work is scheduled for completion around mid October.

