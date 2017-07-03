COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Wide Receiver Jordan Taylor. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Rep. Buck Wants Congress To Cancel Break, Keep Working

July 3, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: Congress, Donald Trump, Health Care, Ken Buck

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican representing Colorado, is urging congressional leaders to cancel their August break so they can finish important business on Capitol Hill.

Buck is part of a growing list of Republican leaders urging the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, to keep working so they don’t let down the American people.

ken buck raw kh 1 title03549 concatenated 144918 frame 1008 Rep. Buck Wants Congress To Cancel Break, Keep Working

Rep. Ken Buck (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

Buck says there are critical items to tackle this session, like tax reform, the budget, infrastructure and health care.

He says finding a solution to the Affordable Care Act is a top priority.

“The Affordable Care Act is in a death spiral and we cannot continue to limp along. We’ve got to fix this and give Americans some long-term security… it’s a very emotional issue,” said Buck.

By the end of July, Ryan will announce if the August break will be put on hold.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch