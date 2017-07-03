Rep. Buck Wants Congress To Cancel Break, Keep Working

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican representing Colorado, is urging congressional leaders to cancel their August break so they can finish important business on Capitol Hill.
Buck is part of a growing list of Republican leaders urging the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, to keep working so they don’t let down the American people.
Buck says there are critical items to tackle this session, like tax reform, the budget, infrastructure and health care.
He says finding a solution to the Affordable Care Act is a top priority.
“The Affordable Care Act is in a death spiral and we cannot continue to limp along. We’ve got to fix this and give Americans some long-term security… it’s a very emotional issue,” said Buck.
By the end of July, Ryan will announce if the August break will be put on hold.