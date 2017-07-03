COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Wide Receiver Jordan Taylor. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Man Released After Allegedly Shooting, Killing Son

July 3, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Frank Leo Huner, Nicholas Huner, Sedalia

SEDALIA, Colo. (CBS4) – A father has been released on bond after he allegedly shot and killed his son at their Sedalia home.

Frank Leo Huner was released from custody on Monday morning. Huner, 58, has been charged with second-degree murder.

dougco shot son 12intro frame 427 Man Released After Allegedly Shooting, Killing Son

Frank Leo Huner leaving court on Monday (credit: CBS)

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on Elk Canyon Court around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

The homeowner, later identified as Huner, called 911 to report that he had shot who he believed to be a burglar, but that the apparent intruder turned out to be his own son, Nicholas Huner, according to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

huner n Man Released After Allegedly Shooting, Killing Son

Nicholas Huner (credit: Douglas County)

Leo Huner owned Leo’s Repair Shop on Old South Pearl in Denver for decades, until he recently sold it and retired.

frank leo huner dougco son shot from dcso Man Released After Allegedly Shooting, Killing Son

Frank Leo Huner (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the charge of second-degree murder could change based on the findings of their investigation. In cases of murder in self defense, the defendant has to prove it was self defense through the court process.

