Man Released After Allegedly Shooting, Killing Son

SEDALIA, Colo. (CBS4) – A father has been released on bond after he allegedly shot and killed his son at their Sedalia home.

Frank Leo Huner was released from custody on Monday morning. Huner, 58, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on Elk Canyon Court around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

The homeowner, later identified as Huner, called 911 to report that he had shot who he believed to be a burglar, but that the apparent intruder turned out to be his own son, Nicholas Huner, according to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Leo Huner owned Leo’s Repair Shop on Old South Pearl in Denver for decades, until he recently sold it and retired.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the charge of second-degree murder could change based on the findings of their investigation. In cases of murder in self defense, the defendant has to prove it was self defense through the court process.