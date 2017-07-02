Plane ‘Reported On Fire’ Lands At DIA

July 2, 2017 3:10 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – A plane that was reported on fire landed safely at Denver International Airport.

DIA tweeted that arriving “SkyWest flight 5869 was reported on fire.”

dia plane fire 1 credit raiyan syed via twitter Plane Reported On Fire Lands At DIA

SkyWest plane fire (credit: Raiyan Syded / Twitter)

The plane landed and all passengers were evacuated safely with no injuries.

The Denver Fire Department is currently on scene.

All runways are open, the airport reports, as the investigation into the fire is ongoing. “Other airport operations remain unaffected.”

SkyWest says, in a statement, that “after landing safely at Denver, SkyWest flight 5869, a CRJ700 operating as United Express from Aspen to Denver, experienced engine issues. All 59 passengers safely deplaned the aircraft and were transported to the terminal.”

