Crews ‘Make Excellent Progress’ On Lightner Creek Fire

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters nearly have a wildfire in southwestern Colorado contained.
The Lightner Creek Fire is now 89 percent contained at approximately 406 acres.
Due to the additional containment, residents along County Road 207, north of the intersection with 208, have been able to return home. The remainder of the evacuees are expected to be allowed to return home early Sunday.
All pre-evacuation notices have also been lifted.
Firefighters will continue to build their containment lines Sunday. They expect smoke will be visible from within the fire perimeter, but say that it should not be a concern to residents or visitors to the area.
The air attack on the fire had to temporarily be suspended once again Saturday as someone flew a drone into the area.
The house where the fire began was lost in the blaze.
