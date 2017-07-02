Crews ‘Make Excellent Progress’ On Lightner Creek Fire

July 2, 2017 12:05 PM
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters nearly have a wildfire in southwestern Colorado contained.

The Lightner Creek Fire is now 89 percent contained at approximately 406 acres.

durango fire Crews Make Excellent Progress On Lightner Creek Fire

Lightner Creek Fire (credit: La Plata County)

Due to the additional containment, residents along County Road 207, north of the intersection with 208, have been able to return home. The remainder of the evacuees are expected to be allowed to return home early Sunday.

All pre-evacuation notices have also been lifted.

Firefighters will continue to build their containment lines Sunday. They expect smoke will be visible from within the fire perimeter, but say that it should not be a concern to residents or visitors to the area.

durango fire 6 jerry mcbride Crews Make Excellent Progress On Lightner Creek Fire

(credit: Jerry McBride)

The air attack on the fire had to temporarily be suspended once again Saturday as someone flew a drone into the area.

The house where the fire began was lost in the blaze.

