Father Shoots, Kills Son Believed To Be Burglar

By Melissa Garcia

SEDALIA, Colo. (CBS4) – A father has been charged with second degree murder after he allegedly shot his son at their Sedalia home.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on Elk Canyon Court around 10:15pm Saturday.

The homeowner called 911 to report that he had shot who he believed to be a burglar, but that the apparent intruder turned out to be his own son, according to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Deputies found the victim deceased and took the father into custody.

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia has learned the homeowner is Frank Leo Huner, 58.

Investigators said that the charge could change, depending on the findings of the investigation.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and collected evidence from the Sedalia home.

The victim’s identity had not been released by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office. Calls to family members Sunday went unanswered.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.