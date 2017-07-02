DYK: Fun Giraffe Fact From Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

July 2, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Giraffe

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is playing the DYK game with their huge giraffe herd.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the zoo says that there are “farriers, skilled crafters who trim and shoe horse hooves, [who also] do the same for our giraffe herd so we can help give them the healthiest feet possible.”

The giraffe farriers visit the zoo once per month to inspect and address any issues with the giraffe hooves.

Tahoma, the zoo’s moose, has also had work done.

The zoo has nearly 20 giraffes, most of them female, of varying ages, with lots of other fun facts online.

