Man Shot By Deputies Dies, Deputies Search For Witnesses

July 1, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Estes Park Police Department, Fort Collins, Larimer County, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Officer-Involved Shooting

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man deputies in Larimer County shot on Friday night has died. The suspect was shot after deputies tried to pull over a car that had been stolen out of Fort Collins.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed in a field near the intersection of Highway 392 and County Road 9. The suspect got out of the wreckage and started running away from deputies.

Larimer County Sheriff (credit: CBS)

During the chase, one deputy fired his/her weapon. The suspect was struck and rushed to Medical Center of the Rockies where he later died.

The Loveland Police Department have taken over the investigation.

The suspect has not been identified.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses to the shooting. Specifically, they want to talk to the occupants of a white Jeep Cherokee who were possibly involved in a traffic accident or traffic altercation near the intersection of Timberline Road and County Road 392 about 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The occupants of the Jeep were a white male and a white female. They were last seen traveling westbound on County Road 392.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or its occupants is asked to call the Estes Park Police Department Tip Line at 970-577-3838.

