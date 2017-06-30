2 Shot, 1 Dead In Police Chase, 2 More Wanted

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are searching for two men who were involved in a crime spree that ended in deadly gunfire with officers.

Officers shot two women who led them on a six-mile chase spanning through three cities in the Denver metro area.

One woman died at the crash scene where the chase ended. The other woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the spree started just before midnight Thursday when four suspects, two men and two women, shot at a driver in Littleton and then stole his white Chevy Malibu.

The victim, who was not injured, called police.

“It was about five minutes after (police) got the call of the carjacking that the officers saw the car on Santa Fe,” said Barb Archer, a commander with the Denver Police Department.

By that time officers spotted the stolen vehicle, the two male suspects had already bailed from the car.

The two female suspects sped north along Santa Fe near Bowles where police tried to pull them over.

As the women tried to get away, Englewood police also joined in the chase as bullets flew.

Police tried to stop the car twice by hitting it using a technique called a PIT maneuver. The first two attempts did not work. The third attempt, however, was successful in getting the car to stop.

The vehicle crashed at Louisiana Avenue and Bannock Street in Denver.

Officers opened fire, shooting both suspects. Police would not say whether the officers who fired were members of the Littleton Police Department, the Englewood Police Department, or both.

Since the shooting happened in Denver, the Denver Police Department was leading this investigation.

The two male suspects remained on the run Friday evening. The identities of the female suspects have not been released.

