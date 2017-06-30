2 Shot, 1 Dead In Police Chase, 2 More Wanted

June 30, 2017 6:53 PM
Filed Under: Englewood Police, Littleton Police, Officer-Involved Shooting, Police Chase

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are searching for two men who were involved in a crime spree that ended in deadly gunfire with officers.

Officers shot two women who led them on a six-mile chase spanning through three cities in the Denver metro area.

bannock louisiana shooting 5vomap frame 0 2 Shot, 1 Dead In Police Chase, 2 More Wanted

(credit: CBS)

One woman died at the crash scene where the chase ended. The other woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the spree started just before midnight Thursday when four suspects, two men and two women, shot at a driver in Littleton and then stole his white Chevy Malibu.

bannock louisiana shooting 5 vo transfer frame 932 2 Shot, 1 Dead In Police Chase, 2 More Wanted

(credit: CBS)

The victim, who was not injured, called police.

“It was about five minutes after (police) got the call of the carjacking that the officers saw the car on Santa Fe,” said Barb Archer, a commander with the Denver Police Department.

bannock louisiana shooting 6vo1 transfer frame 29 2 Shot, 1 Dead In Police Chase, 2 More Wanted

(credit: CBS)

By that time officers spotted the stolen vehicle, the two male suspects had already bailed from the car.

The two female suspects sped north along Santa Fe near Bowles where police tried to pull them over.

bannock louisiana shooting 5 vo transfer frame 1858 2 Shot, 1 Dead In Police Chase, 2 More Wanted

(credit: CBS)

As the women tried to get away, Englewood police also joined in the chase as bullets flew.

Police tried to stop the car twice by hitting it using a technique called a PIT maneuver. The first two attempts did not work. The third attempt, however, was successful in getting the car to stop.

bannock louisiana shooting 5pkg transfer copy 01 frame 235 2 Shot, 1 Dead In Police Chase, 2 More Wanted

(credit: CBS)

The vehicle crashed at Louisiana Avenue and Bannock Street in Denver.

Officers opened fire, shooting both suspects. Police would not say whether the officers who fired were members of the Littleton Police Department, the Englewood Police Department, or both.

bannock louisiana shooting 5pkg transfer copy 01 frame 1382 2 Shot, 1 Dead In Police Chase, 2 More Wanted

(credit: CBS)

Since the shooting happened in Denver, the Denver Police Department was leading this investigation.

The two male suspects remained on the run Friday evening. The identities of the female suspects have not been released.

bannock louisiana shooting 5pkg transfer copy 01 frame 1307 2 Shot, 1 Dead In Police Chase, 2 More Wanted

(credit: CBS)

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch