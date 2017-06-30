Officer Who Suffered Heart Attack Recovering, No Longer In ICU

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – An officer who suffered a heart attack while on duty is recovering.
In a statement, the Edgewater Police Department says that Corporal Michael Nesbitt “is still hospitalized but is no longer in the intensive care unit.”
Nesbitt went into cardiac arrest while trying to take Connor Michael Dougherty into custody last Friday.
Dougherty, 26, allegedly crashed his scooter at Jefferson High School while driving drunk. Officers says he fought as they tried to arrest him.
Nesbitt “and his family wish to tahnk everyone for their support and positive thoughts and prayers,” the department said in the statement.