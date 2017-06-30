Two Men Indicted For Human Trafficking, Sexual Assault

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A grand jury has indicted two men for human trafficking and sexual assault.
Greeley police arrested Norman Boroumand, 45, and Al Rashed, 38, Thursday evening. The department’s investigation into the alleged crimes, which also include stalking and domestic violence, began in Dec. 2017.
The indictment says Boroumand repeatedly raped a personal assistant, and forced her to have sex with Al Rashed, saying he physically held her down.
It is possible there are more victims. If you have information, please contact Det. Elizabeth Finch at 970-350-9682, Det. Wendy Steward at 970-350-9692, or Det. Erin Gooch at 970-351-5352.