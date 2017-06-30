Two Men Indicted For Human Trafficking, Sexual Assault

Due To Lightner Fire, Durango Postpones Fireworks Display As the battle continues on the Lightner Fire, the city of Durango has decided to postpone their 4th of July fireworks celebration.

Latest Forecast: Much Cooler For The Final Day Of June. It Doesn't Last.Cloudy skies to start the day will be followed by gradual clearing skies by late Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay far below normal with highs in the 60s and 70s.