Two Injured In Downtown Light Rail Accident

DENVER (CBS4) – Two people were injured in a light rail accident downtown Denver.

The Denver Fire Department says that one person on the train suffered minor injuries when a vehicle and a train collided, pinning the car in between it and a pole.

Park Ave and Welton, more pics pic.twitter.com/wQftCFu9yS — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 30, 2017

The person in the vehicle “is ok and talking to us as we extricate,” the fire department tweeted.

Due to accident near Park & Welton D line trains will be experiencing lengthy delays for next 60-90 minutes. Minor delays possible on F, H. — RTD (@RideRTD) June 30, 2017

RTD says that all service for the D-line is shut down between 18th Street and Stout Street and 30th Street and North Downing Street will the accident is handled. There is no estimated time for reopening the line. Delays of up to 90 minutes are possible for the D-line, as well as shorter ones for the F and H lines.