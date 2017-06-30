Two Injured In Downtown Light Rail Accident

June 30, 2017 9:33 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – Two people were injured in a light rail accident downtown Denver.

The Denver Fire Department says that one person on the train suffered minor injuries when a vehicle and a train collided, pinning the car in between it and a pole.

The person in the vehicle “is ok and talking to us as we extricate,” the fire department tweeted.

RTD says that all service for the D-line is shut down between 18th Street and Stout Street and 30th Street and North Downing Street will the accident is handled. There is no estimated time for reopening the line. Delays of up to 90 minutes are possible for the D-line, as well as shorter ones for the F and H lines.

denver light rail accident Two Injured In Downtown Light Rail Accident

Park Avenue & Welton Street light rail accident (credit: CBS)

