Protests Continue Despite Arrests In Sen. Gardner’s Office

June 30, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: ADAPT, Cory Gardner, Donald Trump, Health Care Bill, Medicaid

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– Nine out of the 10 protesters arrested Thursday night in the Denver office of Republican Sen. Cory Gardner remained behind bars on Friday night on charges including trespassing and interference with a police officer.

They were taken into custody Thursday evening after three days of protesting inside Gardner’s office.

protesters arrested Protests Continue Despite Arrests In Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: Facebook)

“Rather go to jail than to die without Medicaid,” they chanted during hour 60 of the protest.

It was an effort to get the Republican Senator to vote against his own party’s health care bill.

protesters removed 5pkg frame 879 Protests Continue Despite Arrests In Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: CBS)

Denver police say the senator’s office asked for the protestors to be removed. After repeated warnings given at intervals, 10 were arrested.

A spokesman for the senator told CBS4 that they did not call for the police, but had to sign a statement to have them removed or that they would be in violation of their building lease.

gardner protest 10pkg frame 84 Protests Continue Despite Arrests In Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: Facebook)

Many of those taken into custody were from the Adapt disabled community. Among those facing charges is Carrie Ann Lucas.

“They bent the bars when they were figuring out to operate my chair, pulling on my ventilator,” said Lucas.

protesters removed 5pkg frame 1087 Protests Continue Despite Arrests In Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: CBS)

She and others gathered for a vigil outside the jail while they waited for others to be released.

Meanwhile, back at the senator’s office the protest continued on a much smaller scale to pressure Gardner to vote “no.”

Nancy Nixon, one of the protesters outside claims the legislation is detrimental to the lives of the disabled people.

protesters removed 5pkg frame 1582 Protests Continue Despite Arrests In Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: CBS)

“A bill that would take away their housing, their food t heir medical care and their home health care,” Nixon said.

She carried a petition into the building to deliver to the senator’s office, but didn’t get very far. The elevator button would not light up for the senator’s office floor and a man told her she couldn’t go in.

protesters removed 5pkg frame 1882 Protests Continue Despite Arrests In Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: CBS)

Nixon replied, “You’re saying we can’t exercise our constitutional rights to deliver a petition.”

“His office is closed there’s nobody there to accept a petition,” the man told her.

protesters removed 5pkg frame 2074 Protests Continue Despite Arrests In Sen. Gardners Office

Nancy Nixon tries to deliver a petition to Sen. Cory Gardner’s office on Friday (credit: CBS)

Colleagues in wheelchairs and others spent the day outside the jail waiting for those arrested to be released on bond.

protesters removed 5pkg frame 1449 Protests Continue Despite Arrests In Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: CBS)

The protesters promised they will be back to the senator’s office soon.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch