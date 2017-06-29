$13,000 In Stolen Batteries, Equipment Recovered

June 29, 2017 11:10 AM
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of dollars in stolen batteries and equipment were recovered when two people were arrested for theft.

William Patrick Scott, of Keenesburg, and Corey Burnsed, of Brighton, were both arrested Wednesday, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, for thefts from various oil and gas sites across the county.

Valued at approximately $13,000 in total, 57 Crestone Energy batteries, 18 Noble Energy batteries, 9 Anadarko batteries, 3 Whiting Oil & Gas Corp batteries, 3 Crestone Energy solar panels, 2 Anadarko solar panels, 6 Crestone Energy controllers, and 3 Noble controllers were recovered.

An unspecified amount of black tar heroin was also found.

Scott is charged with Theft, Possession of a Schedule II substance, and Tampering with Oil and Gas Equipment, while Burnsed is charged with Theft and Tampering with Oil and Gas Equipment.

