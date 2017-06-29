Police: Venus Williams Involved In Car Crash

June 29, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Venus Williams

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Florida police say tennis star Venus Williams was in a car crash earlier this month.

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Williams was involved in a crash on June 9. He said the crash is under investigation but would not give further details or release the accident report.

TMZ cited a police report that says a passenger in the other vehicle later died from his injuries.

gettyimages 6922196221 Police: Venus Williams Involved In Car Crash

Venus Williams (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Williams’ attorney said in a statement Thursday that she expressed “her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.” The attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, says Williams had entered an intersection while the light was green and was going 5 mph when the other vehicle crashed into hers. Cunningham says Williams was not ticketed or charged.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

