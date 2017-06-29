Credit Card Suspects Hit Stores In Several Communities

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators in several communities are searching for two men wanted in credit card thefts.

Police in Parker, Aurora and Castle Rock have joined forces with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in identifying the suspects from the credit card thefts.

(credit: Parker Police Dept.)

The incident in Parker happened early in the morning on May 1, when the victim’s vehicle was entered and her purse was stolen. The victim’s credit cards were used to make fraudulent purchases at various locations along the Front Range and Pueblo.

Surveillance videos of the suspects and their vehicle were obtained from the Walmart on May 1, May 17 and May 25. The suspects drive a blue or silver older model truck with a truck bed topper that extends past the bed of the truck.

(credit: Parker Police Dept.)

In the May 25 incident, the truck did not have a topper.

Police urge everyone to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables from vehicles.

Additional Information from Parker Police:

If you have any information about the identity of these two individuals or any information about these cases, please contact Parker Police Detective Hier at 303.805.6569.

