Person Caught On Tape Near Burning Cars

June 29, 2017 3:02 PM
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators hope someone recognizes the person seen walking near an area in Longmont after someone lit numerous cars on fire over a stretch of two hours.

Investigators want to talk to that person in connection with the arson investigation.

Police want to talk to the person who was seen walking from an area with several burning cars in Longmont.

The cases were reported early Monday morning in the area of Long’s Peak Avenue. A total of six vehicles were set on fire.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators are trying to determine the pattern, and to find out what was used to start the fires.

(credit: Longmont Police)

In one of the cases, a man was seen running from the site of one of the car fires. He was described as being short and black and wearing black clothing with a patch.

(credit: CBS)

