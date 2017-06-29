Person Caught On Tape Near Burning Cars

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators hope someone recognizes the person seen walking near an area in Longmont after someone lit numerous cars on fire over a stretch of two hours.
Investigators want to talk to that person in connection with the arson investigation.
The cases were reported early Monday morning in the area of Long’s Peak Avenue. A total of six vehicles were set on fire.
Investigators are trying to determine the pattern, and to find out what was used to start the fires.
In one of the cases, a man was seen running from the site of one of the car fires. He was described as being short and black and wearing black clothing with a patch.