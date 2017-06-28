Judge Throws Out 2 Charges Against Former El Paso County Sheriff

June 28, 2017 3:54 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A jury has been seated and a judge threw out two charges in the abuse of power trial for the former sheriff of El Paso County.

Initially, a grand jury indicted Terry Maketa on nine counts including extortion, tampering, second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.

terry maketa trial frame 307 Judge Throws Out 2 Charges Against Former El Paso County Sheriff

Terry Maketa walking into the courtroom (credit: CBS)

A jury was seated on Wednesday with opening statements expected to begin on Thursday.

A judge threw out the second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment charges in the case. He still faces seven other counts.

The grand jury also indicted former Undersheriff Paula Presley with whom the married Maketa allegedly had an affair.

