Officer Struck, Fires Shot At Suspect Vehicle

June 28, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Littleton, Littleton Police Department

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday as they investigated a stolen car report.

In a statement, the department said that the incident happened at about noon at 2819 West Belleview Avenue.

“As officers approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated and struck one of the officers.”

littleton ois presser frame 529 Officer Struck, Fires Shot At Suspect Vehicle

(credit: CBS)

A shot was fired at the vehicle, but it is unknown if the shot hit the vehicle or anyone inside.

The vehicle, which is described as an older dark blue sedan with heavy body damage, possibly a Honda or Buick, was last seen northbound on South Santa Fe Driver from Hampden Avenue.

The driver is described as a Hispanic woman with dyed blond hair, 25 to 30 years of age, with a large build.

littleton ois presser frame 812 Officer Struck, Fires Shot At Suspect Vehicle

(credit: CBS)

The officer was transported for his injuries, which are considered minor with some scrapes and bruises, and has since been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch