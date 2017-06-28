Officer Struck, Fires Shot At Suspect Vehicle

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday as they investigated a stolen car report.
In a statement, the department said that the incident happened at about noon at 2819 West Belleview Avenue.
“As officers approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated and struck one of the officers.”
A shot was fired at the vehicle, but it is unknown if the shot hit the vehicle or anyone inside.
The vehicle, which is described as an older dark blue sedan with heavy body damage, possibly a Honda or Buick, was last seen northbound on South Santa Fe Driver from Hampden Avenue.
The driver is described as a Hispanic woman with dyed blond hair, 25 to 30 years of age, with a large build.
The officer was transported for his injuries, which are considered minor with some scrapes and bruises, and has since been released.