Man Found Dead In Great Sand Dunes Natl Park & Preserve ID’d

June 28, 2017 8:19 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Skilinski, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Katherine Faz, Milwaukee Peak, National Parks

GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK & PRESERVE, Colo. (AP) — A man who was found dead in Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve had previously been rescued after spending nearly a week lost in the rugged terrain.

Park spokeswoman Katherine Faz says Bryan Skilinski’s body was recovered near Milwaukee Peak on Monday. He was last seen alive May 8, and a search was launched after someone noticed that a car had been parked in a backcountry access lot for several days.

That effort was hampered by heavy snow and powerful winds.

Park officials had experience with the Phoenix, New York man.

sand dunes national park patrick myers nps Man Found Dead In Great Sand Dunes Natl Park & Preserve IDd

(credit: National Park Service / Patrick Myers)

In February, he became disoriented and spent five nights contending with deep snow, high winds and temperatures that dropped into the teens. He was in relatively good health when he was rescued, despite not have adequate winter clothing.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch