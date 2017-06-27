‘It’s Been Amazing’: Broncos DL Kerr On Playing For Denver

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos defensive lineman Zach Kerr joined CBS4 Sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday for Xfinty Monday Live.

Kerr joined the Broncos in free agency after spending his first three seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.

“It’s been amazing,” said Kerr when asked about his transition. “It’s a great organization, great teammates, great city, great state, I’ve always wanted to be in Colorado. It’s been amazing.”

Kerr will be making Mile High his home this fall, but he’s no stranger to playing in Denver. His first NFL game was against the Broncos back on Sept. 7, 2014.

“Once we got to Mile High, and the Broncos are getting ready to run out, I was like, ‘This is the loudest stadium I’ve ever been to in my life,’” said Kerr of that experience.

Kerr had 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2016. The Broncos are hoping that his addition, plus the addition of Domata Peko, can help bolster a run defense that was 28th worst in the NFL last year.

Kerr may also be giving Von Miller a challenge in the “sack dance” category.

“He can move,” said Kerr of Millers dancing ability. “But sometimes he’s just out there doing anything.”

Kerr, who has been known to dance after a big play said that the doesn’t preplan he dance moves.

“I’m kind of like ‘in-the-moment guy,’” said Kerr. “Honestly, the first thing I want to do at Mile High is the ‘Mile High Salute.’”

Kerr acknowledged that in order to dance, he first has to make plays but cautioned, “The dances will come.”

The Broncos begin the season on Monday, Sept. 11 against the LA Chargers.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.