Supreme Court Orders New Look At Colorado Voucher Program

June 27, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: Douglas County, First Amendment, School Vouchers, Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is ordering the top Colorado state court to look again at a school voucher program that it had struck down as unconstitutional.

The justices’ action Tuesday follows a ruling a day earlier that was cheered by religious rights groups. The court held that churches could not be excluded from a state grant program for playground surfaces that was open to other charitable organizations.

The policy was based on a provision of the Missouri constitution that prohibits public money from going to religious institutions. The high court ruled that the exclusion violated the First Amendment rights of churches, at least when the money is meant for non-religious purposes.

Colorado has a similar constitutional provision that was the basis of the court ruling against the voucher program.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Send A News Tip
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch