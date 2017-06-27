Wildfire In Park County Nearly Contained, Human-Caused

COMO, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators say a fire in Park County was started by humans.
The 392 Fire broke out Saturday northeast of Como by nearly 10 miles, southeast of Breckenridge.
It burned 90 acres and was 75 percent contained on Monday.
At one point, campers in the area were evacuated.
Several families in the area tell CBS4 that it may have started from explosives used in gun shooting practice.
