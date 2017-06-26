Investigators: Street Sweeper Ran Red Light Before Fatal Wreck

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — Law enforcement officers say a street sweeper collided with a sport utility vehicle at an intersection in eastern Boulder County, killing one person and injuring another.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid says the street sweeper was southbound on Highway 287 shortly after 6:15 a.m. Monday when investigators believe the driver ran a red light and collided with the SUV at the intersection with Highway 52.
The collision killed a female passenger in the SUV and injured the man who was driving. Their names have not been released.
Reid says Keith Simmons, the 30-year-old driver of the street sweeper, was not injured. No citations were immediately issued.
