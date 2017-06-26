COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Moose Causes A Stir At Metro Area Mall

June 26, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Broomfield, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Flatirons Crossing, Moose

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose caused quite a stir a mall in Broomfield Monday morning.

(credit: CBS)

The moose wandered into the Flatirons Crossing mall area and settled down. Roads into the parking lot had to be closed before the moose was tranquilized.

Wildlife officials said the moose will be moved to South Park in central Colorado.

This is the same moose that was spotted on Father’s Day in Arvada. Wildlife officials say this is the first time they have had a tagged moose come back into town.

The moose is 2 years old and weighs about 700 pounds. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say the hope is that the young moose can find a mate and stay out of trouble.

