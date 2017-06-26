COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Suspect To Police: I’ll Pay For Hotel Flood Damage

June 26, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Hotel Flooded, Jefferson County, Lakewood, Morgan MacBean

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A 31-year-old man was taken into custody over the weekend on criminal mischief and false reporting charges after he said he deliberately flooded a hotel he was staying at.

hotel 1 Suspect To Police: Ill Pay For Hotel Flood Damage

(credit: CBS)

The incident happened at the Holiday Inn on the 7300 block of West Hampden Avenue in Lakewood early Saturday morning.

morgan macbean2 Suspect To Police: Ill Pay For Hotel Flood Damage

Morgan Macbean (credit: Jefferson County)

Police said Morgan Macbean told them he used a lighter to activate the sprinkler system in his hotel room. That caused water to flood out throughout parts of two floors and because his room was located directly above the hotel’s electrical room, an evacuation of the entire building was ordered.

Approximately 300 hotel guests were disrupted in the middle of the night. Some found new hotels on their own, others were assisted by hotel staff who received praised for the help they provided.

“The first floor was flooding and it proceeded to get worse and the water was gushing out of the light,” said Clarice Fode, who was one of the evacuees.

hotel 2 Suspect To Police: Ill Pay For Hotel Flood Damage

(credit: CBS)

Among the guests was a wedding group from Bismarck, North Dakota. They had to act quickly to keep the bridal gown from being destroyed.

“I don’t think very much of (the suspect). It was a very bad thing to do,” said Donna Spidell, a member of the wedding group. “He put a lot of people in jeopardy.”

couple Suspect To Police: Ill Pay For Hotel Flood Damage

(credit: CBS)

Police said Macbean told them he would pay for the damage to the hotel.

The hotel is reopened on Sunday after fans were used to dry things out.

