Resident: City Needs Better Solution To Illegal Fireworks

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – John Hernandez admits buying illegal fireworks isn’t uncommon on the street of southwest Denver.

“I like fireworks, I like lighting fireworks, and I like the illegal fireworks because you get a better bang for your buck,” Hernandez said. “You actually get better product for half the money.”

Especially when he says drivers are selling them from their back seats.

“They just approach you, ask you what you want to buy, go to the trunk of the car, and they have several options, better options,” Hernandez said.

This week Denver police busted a person selling fireworks out of their home.

“The back room was just loaded with fireworks,” said one DPD officer seen in a video the department posted to Facebook.

They confiscated $5,000 worth of fireworks.

Pyro City, off Federal Boulevard and West 54th Avenue, sells fireworks.

One man from Kentucky walked in and bought fireworks there with an out-of-state license.

Hernandez understand that lighting fireworks comes with a risk.

“Is it dangerous? Yes,” he said. “A lot of people are putting them in the hands of children or immature youth, and so it turns very dangerous.”

With 4th of July around the corner, he says the city needs to come up with a better solution.

“If it’s there, people are going to use it,” said Hernandez. “They’ve got to figure out the laws a little bit better.”

