Latest Forecast: Soothing Seventies For Last June Weekend

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Saturday!

In the wake of the nice refreshing cool down of Friday temperatures will be rebounding this weekend. On the weather map we have a high pressure ridge building back over the southwest. This will give the central Rockies a northwest flow keeping temperatures below normal and providing enough warmth for a few isolated, high based, gusty thunderstorms to form along the Palmer Divide and Front Range Foothills.

Sunday will be a little warmer for most areas but, still very comfortable. With another chance for gusty afternoon and evening storms.

The heat will be returning as we head into the week ahead. With another mid 90 degree day in Denver popping up on Tuesday.

