A Family Affair: Parents Using Children In Mall Thefts

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Two adults took two children shoplifting at Southwest Plaza Mall, and it was caught on surveillance video.

They’re accused of stealing $300 to $400 worth of items from Dillard’s.

On its own, that crime would be a misdemeanor. But bringing the children along makes it a Class 4 Felony, which could mean jail time.

“It elevates the crime to a Class 4 Felony, actually contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jenny Fulton.

The children involved are believed to be around seven and 10-years-old.

When approached by store employees, the foursome ran from the store.

They were seen driving off in a white Dodge Magnum station wagon with a temporary license plate.

“I would guess that if they did this once they are going to do it again,” Fulton said.

Fulton said that the department’s biggest concern is the safety of the two children.

If you recognized the suspects, or have any information about the crime, you’re asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), reference case number 17-13777.