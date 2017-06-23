A Family Affair: Parents Using Children In Mall Thefts

June 23, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Dillard’s, Jefferson County, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jenny Fulton, Littleton, Southwest Plaza Mall

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Two adults took two children shoplifting at Southwest Plaza Mall, and it was caught on surveillance video.

They’re accused of stealing $300 to $400 worth of items from Dillard’s.

jeffco shoplifters 10pkg transfer frame 992 A Family Affair: Parents Using Children In Mall Thefts

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

On its own, that crime would be a misdemeanor. But bringing the children along makes it a Class 4 Felony, which could mean jail time.

jeffco shoplifters 10pkg transfer frame 1265 A Family Affair: Parents Using Children In Mall Thefts

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

jeffco shoplifters 10pkg transfer frame 1209 A Family Affair: Parents Using Children In Mall Thefts

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

 

“It elevates the crime to a Class 4 Felony, actually contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jenny Fulton.

jeffco shoplifters 10pkg transfer frame 645 A Family Affair: Parents Using Children In Mall Thefts

Jenny Fulton (credit: CBS)

The children involved are believed to be around seven and 10-years-old.

When approached by store employees, the foursome ran from the store.

jeffco shoplifters 10pkg transfer frame 1116 A Family Affair: Parents Using Children In Mall Thefts

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

They were seen driving off in a white Dodge Magnum station wagon with a temporary license plate.

“I would guess that if they did this once they are going to do it again,” Fulton said.

jeffco shoplifters 10pkg transfer frame 1696 A Family Affair: Parents Using Children In Mall Thefts

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Fulton said that the department’s biggest concern is the safety of the two children.

If you recognized the suspects, or have any information about the crime, you’re asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), reference case number 17-13777.

