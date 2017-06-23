New Details Released In Death Of Kiaya Campbell

By Rick Sallinger

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The investigation into the murder of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell has found bruises on her body, but so far no evidence that she was sexually assaulted.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with her murder.

When the girl was located there were questions as to whether she had been molested.

Now we are learning, to this point, there has been no indication of that.

There was a desperate search for the girl after she went missing the night of June 7.

She was believed to have gone to a store with the son of her father’s girlfriend.

Kiaya’s body was found behind homes near 128th Avenue and Jasmine Street the next day.

The state of her clothing gave rise to questions as to whether there had been a sexual assault, but that does not appear to be the case.

Fifteen-year-old Aidan Zellmer had claimed he and the girl had become separated during a thunderstorm, but he has now been charged with murder. The charges do not include sexual assault.

His court appearance last week was closed to the public.

Zellmer’s family members and those of the victim were allowed in.

He is to appear in court again June 30. At that time a date is to be set for a hearing that may include arguments for release on bond, a preliminary hearing on the evidence, and whether he should be tried as an adult.

The Adams County Coroner has completed the autopsy of the girl, but will not release the results or comment because the case remains under investigation.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.