Heat Not Keeping Snowboarders Off Copper Mountain

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter doesn’t have to end.

At least not yet, and not if the folks at Copper Mountain have anything to say about it.

The resort trucked the leftover snow from the winter up the hill for an “awesome snowfield” in the summer.

“We push it together to man-make a really awesome snowfield that gives us the ability to snowboard all summer long,” said Ronnie Barr, a supervisor at Copper Mountain. “This is the only facility like this in Colorado.”

It’s part of the Woodward Copper Summer Camp, which is held to teach people to snowboard. It runs into August.

