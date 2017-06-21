Triple-A Team Moving From Colorado Springs To San Antonio

June 21, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Elmore Sports Group, San Antonio, Sky Sox, Triple A

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Colorado Springs’ Triple-A baseball team is moving to San Antonio for the 2019 season, part of a series of moves by Elmore Sports Group that will cost Helena, Montana, its Pioneer League franchise.

With the Pacific Coast League team headed to San Antonio, the city’s current Double-A Texas League team will shift to Amarillo. Colorado Springs will get the short-season rookie franchise from Helena.

Elmore Sports Group announced the moves Wednesday.

The San Antonio team will retain the historic Missions name.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch