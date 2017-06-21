Suspect In Officer-Involved Shooting Released From Hospital

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The 30-year-old man police say aimed a gun at them during an eight mile chase and wound up getting shot by officers is out of the hospital and in custody.

The Aurora Police Department identified the suspect as Keith Roberts on Wednesday. Following his release from the hospital, he was booked on numerous charges including felony menacing, felony vehicular eluding and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The chase began in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood on Sunday after the suspect allegedly threatened a family member with a gun. Denver police officers chased the suspect into Aurora and officers were able to stop his vehicle outside the condo where he lives. That’s at East Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Drive.

Witnesses said they heard an outbreak of gunfire after that. Officers wound up hitting the suspect and he was taken to the hospital. A witness told CBS4 they saw officers take an AR-15 out of the back seat of the suspect’s car afterwards.

Officers who fired their weapons in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. Police haven’t identified them, and it’s not clear which department they belong to.