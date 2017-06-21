Allergies Feeling Worse? Blame The Heat

DENVER (CBS4)– The heat is making allergy season worse.
An allergist at National Jewish Health says residents in Colorado are experiencing a longer allergy season because of the heat.
Dr. Richard Weber with National Jewish has been researching the allergy season trends. He says this past spring, ragweed pollen season has more than doubled from 13 to 27 days.
“And not only that, they’re producing more pollen so the pollen counts are going up and in some cases dramatically so,” said Weber.
Doctors suggest changing clothes, taking a shower before bed and keeping windows and doors closed in the morning to keep pollen out of the house.