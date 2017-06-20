Near Record Heat Is Taxing For People, Machines

DENVER (CBS4)– As near record-breaking temperatures descend on the Denver metro area Tuesday, people may be using more power than normal.
Although Xcel Energy says it’s not mandatory for customers to conserve power, it’s always a good idea. The company also estimates the usage will get close to the record.
Xcel told CBS4 that they estimate an average of about 6300 megawatts per hour today. The record for the Denver metro area is 6911 megawatts per hour. A normal summer day is between 5000 to 6000 per hour.
Xcel Energy does have extra crews on hand in case there are power outages.
Heating and cooling companies are inundated with repair calls and the wait for some is a couple of weeks.
The owners of Summit Heating and Cooling in Denver say their crews are working 12 hours a day, seven days a week just trying to keep up with the calls.
Xcel says raising your thermostat from 72 degrees to 78 degrees for air conditioning can save homeowners about $100 a month.