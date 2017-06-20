Teen Killed Tubing On Poudre River Visiting From Seattle Area

June 20, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Max Lopez, Poudre River, Tubing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The 18-year-old who died while tubing on a northern Colorado river was visiting from the Seattle area.

Authorities said Tuesday that Maxmillian Lopez of Kirkland, Washington drowned in the Cache la Poudre River near Bellvue on Sunday. He and a 16-year-old who was tubing with him were both knocked into the water after passing over a low-head dam, which are difficult to see from upstream.

rescue1 Teen Killed Tubing On Poudre River Visiting From Seattle Area

(credit: Twitter/Poudre Fire Authority)

Lopez’s grandfather, Raul Lopez, told the Coloradoan newspaper that his grandson had been visiting him. He said the other teen, who was hospitalized, is his grandson’s cousin.

He says he would like a remembrance plaque and a warning about the dam put in place to prevent future deaths.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch