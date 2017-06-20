Colorado Receives $4.5 Million Grant To Evaluate Programs

DENVER (CBS4)– The State of Colorado has received a $4.5 million grant to study how well government programs are working and if some of them should be scrapped.
Gov. John Hickenlooper joined the lieutenant governor to announce the initiative which is funded by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.
The Barton Institute for Philanthropy and Social Enterprise at the University of Denver will conduct the research.
The organization will evaluate state-funded services and programs to determine if they’re effective.
“It’s an opportunity to really look at what are the components that make good government a reality,” said Hickenlooper.
“We are going to be open with the university of Denver and their researchers and those folks that really, we’re going to invite in and take a look at what we’re doing,” said Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne.
The research will be conducted over four years and could include government services like foster care, criminal justice, affordable housing and job training.