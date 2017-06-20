As Draft Approaches, Nuggets Work Out CU Buffaloes’ Derrick White

DENVER (CBS4) – Former University of Colorado Buffalo Derrick White hit the court for the Denver Nuggets workout on Monday.
White finished his only season at CU where he averaged better than 18 points per game.
He potentially could be a first-round pick but knows where he gets picked is a bigger deal than when he gets picked.
“I mean, it’s more important to go to a team that wants me, a team that’s going to help me improve and that gives me a chance to play,” said White. “It’s a crazy process. I’m enjoying the whole thing but on Thursday, I don’t know… I’m just going to try to enjoy the day.”