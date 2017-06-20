Smoke Rises From Brighton High School

June 20, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Brighton Fire, Brighton High School

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to Brighton High School where smoke was seen from miles away Tuesday morning.

When they arrived they found the fire was burning in a dumpster near the body shop area of the school. The fire started in the roof area behind the school outside the building.

brighton high school fire lu4 frame 2463 Smoke Rises From Brighton High School

(credit: CBS)

Two crews were working at the school at the time of the fire, including a construction crew and roofing crew.

brighton high school fire lu4 frame 1731 Smoke Rises From Brighton High School

(credit: CBS)

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

brighton high school fire lu4 frame 8625 Smoke Rises From Brighton High School

(credit: CBS)

No one was hurt.

