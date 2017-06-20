Smoke Rises From Brighton High School

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to Brighton High School where smoke was seen from miles away Tuesday morning.
Firefighters rushed to the school where black smoke was billowing from the building about 10:40 a.m.
When they arrived they found the fire was burning in a dumpster near the body shop area of the school. The fire started in the roof area behind the school outside the building.
Two crews were working at the school at the time of the fire, including a construction crew and roofing crew.
What caused the fire remains under investigation.
No one was hurt.