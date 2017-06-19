COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Wyoming Accident Claims 5 Lives, 4 From Colorado

June 19, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Baggs, Heather White, Peyton, Wyoming

BAGGS, Wyo. (AP) — A SUV crossed the center line of a highway in south-central Wyoming and collided with a pickup truck, killing four members of a Colorado family and another person.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said Monday the accident occurred about 2:50 p.m. Friday on Wyoming 789, 22 miles north of Baggs.

The patrol says a northbound 2010 Nissan Armada driven by 44-year-old Heather White, of Peyton, Colorado, collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet pickup pulling a trailer. Both vehicles caught fire.

White and her three children, aged 12, 15 and 16, died at the scene.

The pickup driver, 27-year-old Eric Hagen, of Casper, was pulled from the burning vehicle by others and was being treated at a Denver hospital. His passenger, 28-year-old Katie O’Keefe, of Casper, died.

The accident is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

