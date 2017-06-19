COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Latest Forecast: Heat Wave To Accompany Arrival Of Summer

June 19, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Dangerous heat will be moving into Colorado over the next few days.

In fact there’s a heat advisory in effect for the Grand Valley on Colorado’s western slope where highs will be in the 100s.

dctkz69umaacizl Latest Forecast: Heat Wave To Accompany Arrival Of Summer

Denver will see temperatures flirt with record levels over the next few days and it will even be hot in the higher elevations with widespread 80s expected for many of the popular getaway communities.

Right now we are forecasting a cool down toward the end of the week but there are some computer models that say the heat will continue into the weekend.

We’ll just have to wait and see how this pattern evolves.

car heat temps Latest Forecast: Heat Wave To Accompany Arrival Of Summer

5day Latest Forecast: Heat Wave To Accompany Arrival Of Summer

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Heat Wave To Accompany Arrival Of Summer

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

