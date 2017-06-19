COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Gun Store Targeted By Would-Be Burglars… Again

June 19, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Green Mountain Guns, Gun Store Theft, Jefferson County, Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police say more people tried to break into a gun store in Lakewood that’s been targeted before.

Investigators say suspects used a stolen Jeep to try to crash into Green Mountain Guns near Wadsworth and Hampden early Monday morning.

green mountain guns Gun Store Targeted By Would Be Burglars... Again

(credit: CBS)

The store owners installed concrete pillars in front of the door after the last break-in where the suspects drove an SUV through the front.

Police continue to search for the suspects in the latest burglary attempt.

Two people were arrested in the break-in from earlier this month.

