Gun Store Targeted By Would-Be Burglars… Again

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police say more people tried to break into a gun store in Lakewood that’s been targeted before.
Investigators say suspects used a stolen Jeep to try to crash into Green Mountain Guns near Wadsworth and Hampden early Monday morning.
The store owners installed concrete pillars in front of the door after the last break-in where the suspects drove an SUV through the front.
Police continue to search for the suspects in the latest burglary attempt.
Two people were arrested in the break-in from earlier this month.