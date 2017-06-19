Investigation Under Way After Hit & Run That Injured Cyclist

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating a hit and run that left a cyclist with serious injuries.

It happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of 25th Avenue and North Emerson Street.

Carmen Horton lives nearby and told CBS4 she rushed outside after hearing a collison.

“When I came out the gentleman was laying on the ground. There was a grey little car, he did a little swerve and he just dashed,” Horton said.

Horton, a mother of two, says her oldest son often rides his bike in the same area.

“Cars come by here all the time and they are not doing the speed limit,” she said. “It’s just real scary, a scary situation.”

According to the City of Denver website, the majority of urban bicycle accidents take place at intersections.

The crash serves as a scary reminder for cyclists and motorists alike to know the rules of the road.

For cyclists, that includes signaling turns and stops ahead of time. It also means having a front white light visible to 500 feet at night as well as a rear red reflector.

Motorists need to remember bicycles are legally permitted on almost all Denver roadways and when passing a cyclist. Drivers are required to leave three feet of space.

Horton says from what she has seen in her neighborhood, it comes down to lack of attention.

“It’s both sides of the situation really,” Horton said.

Police say witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a gray or silver sedan that may have a spoiler on the back. It is also possible the car suffered some front end damage. Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Denver police.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.