Wood Pellet Plant Goes Up In Flames

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4)– A wood pellet plant went up in flames on Saturday.
The Confluence Energy plant in Kremmling continued to smolder hours after it ignited. The fire was fully contained but firefighters allowed a large pile of unusable wood waste product to burn itself out.
The fire destroyed a stack of raw logs that was awaiting processing along with a large mount of chip material in front of the logs.
The fire destroyed a chipper/shredder, a log-feeding machine and two fork lifts. A conveyor unit and other equipment was also destroyed.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.