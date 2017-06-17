Wood Pellet Plant Goes Up In Flames

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4)– A wood pellet plant went up in flames on Saturday.

The Confluence Energy plant in Kremmling continued to smolder hours after it ignited. The fire was fully contained but firefighters allowed a large pile of unusable wood waste product to burn itself out.

grand county fire 1 grand county fpd fb Wood Pellet Plant Goes Up In Flames

The fire at the Confluence Energy wood pellet plant in Kremmling (credit: Grand County Fire)

The fire destroyed a stack of raw logs that was awaiting processing along with a large mount of chip material in front of the logs.

grand county fire 2 grand county fpd fb Wood Pellet Plant Goes Up In Flames

The fire at the Confluence Energy wood pellet plant in Kremmling (credit: Grand County Fire)

The fire destroyed a chipper/shredder, a log-feeding machine and two fork lifts. A conveyor unit and other equipment was also destroyed.

grand county fire 3 grand county fpd fb Wood Pellet Plant Goes Up In Flames

The fire at the Confluence Energy wood pellet plant in Kremmling (credit: Grand County Fire)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

