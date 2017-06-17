Help The Museum Find More Artifacts, Discover Hidden Items

June 17, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Golden, Magic Mountain, Paleocultural Research Group

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4)– Archaeologists have unearthed artifacts thousands of years old in Golden, and they’re asking the public to help them find more.

The historical digs are happening on Magic Mountain not far from Heritage Square Amusement Park. Researchers with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Paleocultural Research Group have teamed up with volunteers to discover hidden items, including tools, fireplaces, even homes.

img 2338 Help The Museum Find More Artifacts, Discover Hidden Items

The dig site at Magic Mountain near Golden (credit: Denver Museum Nature & Science)

“We know people lived here going back 7,000 years and right now the excavations we’re doing, we’re hitting about 1,500 to 1,000 years ago,” Dr. Michele Koons, Curator of Archeology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, said. “The people who lived here were mobile hunter-gatherers. We think this may have been a winter camp.”

artistic reconstruction Help The Museum Find More Artifacts, Discover Hidden Items

(credit: Denver Museum Nature & Science)

Koons explained the area has been known to archeologists for years, but was private property until a few years ago. That opened up the doors for researchers to begin studying the area more closely.

img 2362 Help The Museum Find More Artifacts, Discover Hidden Items

The dig site at Magic Mountain near Golden (credit: Denver Museum Nature & Science)

“We have accounts from the 1860s of people coming over here and finding artifacts on the surface,” Koons told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “There were formal excavations in the 1950s which defined archeology for this region. We’ve had so many advances in technology over the last 25 years that we’ve decided to come back.”

ground radar slide 2 Help The Museum Find More Artifacts, Discover Hidden Items

(credit: Denver Museum Nature & Science)

Using geophysical technology, archeologists were able to map what may be lying beneath the surface. What they are finding could provide significant clues to what life was like centuries ago.

picture1 Help The Museum Find More Artifacts, Discover Hidden Items

(credit: Denver Museum Nature & Science)

“We found this huge basin that would’ve been used for grinding vegetable material and we can do pollen analysis to try and understand what they were eating,” Koons said. “That helps us do some reconstructions of the environment.”

img 2355 Help The Museum Find More Artifacts, Discover Hidden Items

The dig site at Magic Mountain near Golden (credit: Denver Museum Nature & Science)

What is perhaps most exciting, Koons added, is that the public is invited to help dig for hidden clues… for free.

“We’ve had kids find arrowheads and pieces of ceramic,” she said. “It’s been really, really exciting.”

arrowheads Help The Museum Find More Artifacts, Discover Hidden Items

Artifacts recovered from a previous dig (credit: Denver Museum Nature & Science)

This next week will wrap up the month-long dig before the items recovered are analyzed at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The hope is more families will join in on the historical experience.

img 2353 Help The Museum Find More Artifacts, Discover Hidden Items

The dig site at Magic Mountain near Golden (credit: Denver Museum Nature & Science)

“It’s so great to be able to bring this to the community,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do in the lab later this month and there may be opportunity for people to come help us clean the artifacts.”

Public tours of the Magic Mountain dig resume Monday morning at 9 a.m.

LINK: Magic Mountain Dig Tours

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team in 2012 as the morning reporter, covering national stories like the Aurora Theater Shooting and devastating Colorado wildfires. She now anchors CBS4 This Morning over the weekend and reports during the week. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @KellyCBS4.

