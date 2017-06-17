Car2Go Gets Upgrade To Mercedes

DENVER (CBS4)– The popular Car2Go vehicles will soon be missing from the streets of the Denver metro area and replaced with Mercedes.
The car sharing company is making a big upgrade. Car2Go is replacing all of its Smart Cars with Mercedes sedans and SUVs.
Car2Go says the change was made because customers needed bigger cars to accommodate the outdoor and mountain lifestyle.
That will bump up rental prices from 13 cents to 45 cents per minute.
Customers will still have to pay a one-time membership fee to get access to the cars.