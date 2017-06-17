Car2Go Gets Upgrade To Mercedes

June 17, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: car2go, Mercedes, Smart Cars

DENVER (CBS4)– The popular Car2Go vehicles will soon be missing from the streets of the Denver metro area and replaced with Mercedes.

The car sharing company is making a big upgrade. Car2Go is replacing all of its Smart Cars with Mercedes sedans and SUVs.

car2go mercedes 10vo frame 0 Car2Go Gets Upgrade To Mercedes

(credit: CBS)

Car2Go says the change was made because customers needed bigger cars to accommodate the outdoor and mountain lifestyle.

car2go mercedes 10vo frame 120 Car2Go Gets Upgrade To Mercedes

(credit: CBS)

That will bump up rental prices from 13 cents to 45 cents per minute.

car2go mercedes 10vo frame 210 Car2Go Gets Upgrade To Mercedes

(credit: CBS)

Customers will still have to pay a one-time membership fee to get access to the cars.

car2go mercedes 10vo frame 450 Car2Go Gets Upgrade To Mercedes

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch